UPDATE: Another early-morning power outage in West Seattle

December 24, 2021 2:26 am
2:26 AM: We have an outage report from Belvidere, shortly after flickering here in Upper Fauntleroy, and a flicker report from Genesee Hill. Anyone else out?

2:28 AM: The outage is now on the Seattle City Light map – more than 3,200 customers. Second early-early-morning outage this week, but a different part of the peninsula – this time mostly the northeast section.

2:42 AM: No cause yet from SCL but we can say that as was the case with this week’s first big outage, this one was preceded by a burst of loud weather.

19 Replies to "UPDATE: Another early-morning power outage in West Seattle"

  • Westsider December 24, 2021 (2:27 am)
    Power out on 41st and College St.

  • Hill December 24, 2021 (2:27 am)
    Out in North Admiral

  • Emily December 24, 2021 (2:28 am)
    Out in N Admiral 2:25am

  • Liz December 24, 2021 (2:28 am)
    Power out Harbor Av SW

  • Matt E Bear December 24, 2021 (2:28 am)
    Looks like SW Nevada St is out currently. I saw a couple of bright flashes outside but no boom or anything. 

  • Nico December 24, 2021 (2:28 am)
    North Admiral lost power as well.

  • Ron December 24, 2021 (2:29 am)
    We are out on SW Adams St. by Dragonfly Park.

  • Light’s Out December 24, 2021 (2:33 am)
    Power’s out By Luna park Cafe Area.  loud boom, white flash . Spokane/Harbor Intersection lights out. Be safe out,  it is pitch, no streetlights.

  • Holly December 24, 2021 (2:37 am)
    Does anyone know what the cause of the outage is?

  • Jude December 24, 2021 (2:42 am)
    Power out in City View (homes above Harbor Ave/Luna Park/WS Bridge)

  • Michelle December 24, 2021 (2:43 am)
    Driving home from airport towards West Seattle,  getting off off I509, the sky lit up over WS blue & green, it looked like the Northern Lights! It was weird 

  • HJJ December 24, 2021 (2:46 am)
    Does anyone know what the cause of this power outage is?

    • WSB December 24, 2021 (2:53 am)
      As noted above, no cause announced yet. The descriptions sound a lot like the one earlier this week, which was blamed on a large tree falling on lines…

  • Jace December 24, 2021 (2:47 am)
    I saw bright flash of green all across the sky and then power out. Assuming transformer explosion. North admiral

    • Jude December 24, 2021 (3:04 am)
      Yep, heard a very loud noise —  “bang”– at 2:20am which woke me up then heard my PC shutting down…then saw all lights out in the street, my house lights gone…Xmas eve…uh boy.

  • Pdx77 December 24, 2021 (2:48 am)
    I just hope we don’t experience any power outages during next weeks’ cold snap.   

  • Power out December 24, 2021 (2:50 am)
    Power outage at 2:22 Am Admiral way 39th Ave. Flickered twice. Total darkness. Only my battery operated Christmas light on the window is lighted up when i came down to peek at my neighbors’ houses. Merry Christmas 

  • Tia Nguyen December 24, 2021 (3:10 am)
    Power’s out on 26th Ave SW

  • Laura E Matter December 24, 2021 (3:13 am)
    Power out on 26th and Alaska. Went out about 2:15, came back on for a second and then went out completely. Just now a flicker of light, but out again. 

