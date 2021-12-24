UPDATE: Another early-morning power outage in West Seattle

2:26 AM: We have an outage report from Belvidere, shortly after flickering here in Upper Fauntleroy, and a flicker report from Genesee Hill. Anyone else out?

2:28 AM: The outage is now on the Seattle City Light map – more than 3,200 customers. Second early-early-morning outage this week, but a different part of the peninsula – this time mostly the northeast section.

2:42 AM: No cause yet from SCL but we can say that as was the case with this week’s first big outage, this one was preceded by a burst of loud weather.