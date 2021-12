3:39 PM: Just tweeted by Seattle Police, “911 seems to be down through the region. Please call the non-emergency line at 206-625-5011 for Seattle-based emergencies until it comes back online.”

4:11 PM: According to a text message from AlertSeattle, you also can call 206-583-2111. Texting 911 also seems to work. AlertSeattle says the problem is being worked on.