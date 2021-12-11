11 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Snow-covered Cascades, photographed Friday by Jim Borrow)

Last weekend before Christmas – lots to do!

C&P COFFEE ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR: Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 8 am-2 pm. “Jewelry, toys, clothing, prints, paintings, furniture, and more!” (5612 California SW)

LAST DAY FOR HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: Everything must go! Open 9 am-9 pm at 42nd SW and SW Dakota:

The Holy Rosary tree lot will be closing for the season today. Thank you to the West Seattle community for supporting our tree lot. Proceeds from the lot benefit Holy Rosary School, Seattle Lutheran High School, West Seattle Food Bank & Clothesline and Salvation Army Hickman House. All remaining inventory will be sold at 50% off today; please stop by to purchase a tree, wreath, garland, or poinsettia. Wishing our West Seattle community a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

PAJAMARAMA SHOPPING: “Shop The Junction, 10 am to 1 pm. Limited-edition diner mug when you spend $20 or more (limited quantities) and cocoa-filling station. Dress in your pajamas!” The cocoa station is at Windermere (4526 California SW).

GIFT-WRAPPING FUNDRAISER: Stop by Alair (3270 California SW) 11 am-6 pm to shop and get your gifts wrapped for a donation to the West Seattle Food Bank – info here.

SHUG’S MINI POP-UP: Holiday pop-up with Baked Alaska, ice cream, more. Noon-4 pm, also pre-order-able. Info here. (California/Charlestown)

HOLIDAY MAKERS’ MARKET: At Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th/Webster): “From 2-8 pm we will be hosting Perch Paper Goods & Chocolate Spiel for a holiday makers’ market. Come share in some holiday cheer, craft beer, and get your holiday shopping wrapped up as we will be featuring local handmade cards, chocolate, jewelry, and other gifts. Chocolate flights will still be available while supplies last.”

SANTA’S ENCORE AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: First time for a second visit! Bring a nonperishable-food donation to get a photo with Santa at West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights (5605 Beach Drive SW), 6 pm-9 pm.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH CHRISTMAS PARTY: All invited, 6 pm, food and drink plus:

Enjoy some truly inventive and interactive group games, ornament-making, cookie decorating, gingerbread houses, a reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, photo booth, Christmas Carols … and lots and lots of Christmas cheer! Don’t forget to wear your best (or worst) sweater for the UGLY SWEATER CONTEST.

(4400 42nd SW)

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Fourth weekend for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’ RADIO PLAY: Twelfth Night Productions‘ holiday show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) continues this weekend, with a 7:30 pm performance tonight. Our calendar listing has more info, including ticketing.

DUSTY 45s HOLIDAY SHOW: The popular band presents a free show at Shadowland (4458 California SW), 9 pm.

There’s even more on our calendar. Got a listing to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!