WEST SEATTLE SCENE: High-flying construction milestone for Madison Middle School addition

Thanks to Tracy for sending the photo! That’s the view Madison Middle School students and staff had, minutes ago – at 11:11 am, Tracy says – as that beam was hoisted atop the ongoing addition project on the campus’s north side. This is a tradition for “topping out” the steel bones of a building; note the beam inscription for Ironworkers Local 86. Construction began over the summer for the a href=”https://www.seattleschools.org/departments/capital_projects_and_planning/school_construction/projects/madison” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank”>2-story, 8-classroom, 12,500-square-foot, $10 million project.