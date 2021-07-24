WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Construction starting for Madison Middle School addition

Thanks for the tips about the fencing that’s up at Madison Middle School. Construction mobilization is under way for the building addition that will be built over the next year. The school will stay open while it’s being built, but Seattle Public Schools says half the playfield will be off-limits.

The 2-story, 8-classroom, 12,500-square-foot project on the north side of the Madison campus will cost $10 million, funded by a state Distressed Schools Grant. The architects are Studio Meng Strazzara.

The addition is scheduled to be ready for occupancy at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. If you’re wondering about the other big project at Madison – athletic-field renovation with turf and lighting – that’s not happening until next year.