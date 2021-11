Thanks to Jacquelyn Crumpler for sending the video! Jacquelyn wrote, “Look what I found trying to figure out the dam by Dragonfly Park! This seemed to be the only one, but I only watched for 5 or so minutes.” A short guide to Longfellow Creek salmon-watching (including a map) is here; this creek has been less hospitable to salmon survival than Fauntleroy Creek because of factors including toxic urban runoff.