TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Veterans Day notes

6:03 AM: Good morning.

WEATHER

Rain in the forecast, possibly heavy tonight.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Though it’s a holiday,Metro remains on its regular weekday schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones, including 26th SW. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi is NOT running today,

TWO MORE NOTES

*Street parking is free today in areas of the city with pay stations.

*Seattle Public Schools are out today and tomorrow.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

598th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: No new trouble reported over the weekend. Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working; 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

ROAD WORK REMINDERS

26th SW – Continuing southbound closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work. Also, work at 26th/Roxbury. This flyer has details.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.