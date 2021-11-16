The Bridge School: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’re welcoming The Bridge School as a new WSB sponsor, which means they get the opportunity to share information about what they do:

The Bridge School is a cooperative, multi-age, progressive elementary-school program that fosters authentic learning through whole-child development.

We are a cooperative learning environment that supports creativity, exploration, community building, academic growth and connecting to nature. We do this by using a progressive, multi-age, child-centered, constructivist approach that includes a variety of curriculum and activities selected for the age and needs of current students. Families who choose The Bridge School want to be involved in their child’s education, which builds a strong, supportive, and friendly community and helps keep tuition low.

We are a Washington State Approved Elementary School Program serving ages 5-11. Our multi-age classes include regular instruction in math, literacy, science, social studies, music, art, theater, outdoor education, and social-emotional skill development. For students ages 4-5, we also offer our nature-based Cedar Play School on Friday mornings.

Our teachers plan and create challenging, dynamic, emergent learning opportunities in and outside of the classroom. We believe that there are unique benefits to multi-age classrooms including allowing students to grow at their own pace in a non-competitive environment and deep peer-to-peer learning and mentorship. Many teachers have the same students for more than one year, which allows them to deeply understand their students and their families, and develop strong, trusting relationships.

The Bridge School does not discriminate in any programs, activities, the hiring of employees or selection of volunteers on the basis of sex, race, creed, religion, color, national origin, age, veteran or military status, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, marital status, disability, or the use of a trained dog guide or service animal. We are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our school community.

We welcome you to learn more about our programs by visiting our website, and encourage you to attend one of our upcoming Open Houses!

