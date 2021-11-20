SUNDAY: Sendoff sale for West Seattle celebrity couple

West Seattle’s best-known musician/visual artist couple is leaving the peninsula for Vashon Island. Tomorrow is the last day in West Seattle for Chris Ballew (aka Caspar Babypants) and Kate Endle, and they’re inviting you to join the sendoff via their art and garage sale. Here’s the announcement they sent tonight:

Super Duper Art and Garage Sale

featuring Kate Endle and Caspar Babypants November 21, Sunday 11 am-4 pm

5414 SW Beach Dr Terrace Come celebrate our last day in our West Seattle house with a garage and art sale! Items for sale include full-price art, deeply discounted art, Caspar CDs and merchandise (including the latest and last Caspar release, “Easy Breezy”!), books, home decor, art supplies, TONS of clothing and more.

Endle says you’ll still see them around town – “Our hearts will always be in West Seattle.”