West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

53℉

UPDATE: Rescue response at 34th/Morgan

November 2, 2021 1:01 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   High Point | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

1:01 PM: A Seattle Fire “rope rescue” response has been sent to the Stewart Manor apartment building at 34th/Morgan, for a report of a “person hanging out of a window.” Police have been at the building for the past few hours, for what we’re told was a “domestic dispute,” but we’re not sure yet if the incidents are related.

1:03 PM: The person has reportedly been brought back inside the apartment by officers. (Content warning: Photo here sent by Gay, shows officer hanging onto person.) Medics are evaluating.

1:11 PM: Dispatch has been told that one officer was injured as well. (added) We talked to medics at the scene; they say the officer’s injuries were very minor. The person who was rescued will be taken to Harborview.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response at 34th/Morgan"

  • ~Hockeywitch~ November 2, 2021 (1:11 pm)
    Reply

    Yikes, watching this unfold from my living room window across the street… Hope the guy is ok.. I’ve nearly fallen over the rail to my balcony once, that was scary enough for me.. Thank you SFD and SPD

  • KRS November 2, 2021 (1:29 pm)
    Reply

    Watching it unfold live as well. That place is a total gong show that needs to be torn down and redeveloped. A haven of drugs and issues along with the connecting Mini Mart and Walgreens 

    • AMD November 2, 2021 (1:45 pm)
      Reply

      At one time that building WAS a new development.  That didn’t prevent anything happening today.  Displacing those seen as problematic in the name of “redevelopment” doesn’t solve social issues like drug use .  It’s just a sweep by a different name.  I’m glad the man was able to get assistance before anyone was seriously hurt, and I hope that he’s able to get the continued support that he needs.

  • Jeepney November 2, 2021 (1:45 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, that is a pretty intense photo, remarkable shot.Great work by that Seattle police officer.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.