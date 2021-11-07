PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #18, 11/7/2021

Sunday night brings our weekly update on local pandemic stats and news.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through Friday – they’re not updated on weekends):

*166,672 cases – 2,453 more than a week ago (5,934 total in West Seattle, up 72)

*8,531 hospitalizations – 104 more than a week ago (253 total from West Seattle, up 5)

*2,034 people have died – 27 more than a week ago (74 total in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE

83.3% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .4% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 85%

98116 – 88.7%

98126 – 80.7%

98136 – 90.4%

98146 – 80.8%

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Vaccinations for kids – On Tuesday, the feds authorized the Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds, and our state concurred Wednesday. Many clinics started administering it by week’s end, including the city clinic in West Seattle, but appointments are required. In comments, readers mentioned where they were finding appointments.

Seattle Public Schools clinics – The district set regional clinics for all SPS students and school-day clinics that are only for the students of the schools where they are held. Here’s the updated list of days, times, and locations.

County health officer’s briefing – Dr.Jeff Duchin held a briefing/Q&A session on Thursday – see it here.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating, as is a Curative location at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury). In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.