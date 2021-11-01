HAPPENING NOW: Skeleton Theatre 2021’s encore night

The rain has stopped, good news for watching Skeleton Theatre in person during its second and final 2021 night. The animatronic-skeleton show in an east Admiral front yard (36th/Hanford) is just six minutes long this year, and it’s goofy, not scary. If you don’t want to go watch in person, you can watch it online instead.

The show’s been a labor of love for 15 years now, created and staged by a team of family and friends led by Chris;

The show’s running continuously – with a few minutes between runs, for a reset – until 9 pm.