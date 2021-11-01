CORONAVIRUS: 65 new cases in Seattle Public Schools, similar to previous week

This week’s update of COVID-19 cases in Seattle Public Schools shows an increase similar to a week earlier – 65 newly reported cases among the district’s 90+. schools, down a bit from the 68 new cases reported a week earlier. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes compared to what was on the dashboard last week – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year so far:

Denny International Middle School – 19, up 1

Chief Sealth International High School – 19, up 1

Roxhill Elementary – 11, up 1

Genesee Hill Elementary – 10, up 2

Highland Park Elementary – 10, unchanged

Madison Middle School – 9, up 1

Arbor Heights Elementary – 8, up 2

Lafayette Elementary – 8, up 1

Gatewood Elementary – 6, up 1

Concord International (Elementary) – 6, up 1

West Seattle Elementary – 5, unchanged

West Seattle High School – 4, up 1

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 3, up 1

Fairmount Park Elementary – 3, up 1

Sanislo Elementary – 3, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged

Alki Elementary – 2, unchanged

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged

Statewide, most school outbreaks have been relatively small, according to this new report.