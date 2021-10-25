CORONAVIRUS: 68 new cases reported in Seattle Public Schools’ weekly update

Every Monday, the Seattle Public Schools COVID-19 data dashboard is updated. This week, it shows 68 new cases (compared to 58 new cases a week before) among the district’s more than 90 schools. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes compared to what was on the dashboard last week – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year so far:

Denny International Middle School – 18, up 3

Chief Sealth International High School – 18, unchanged

Highland Park Elementary – 10, up 1

Roxhill Elementary – 10, unchanged

Genesee Hill Elementary – 8, up 2

Madison Middle School – 8, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 7, unchanged

Arbor Heights Elementary – 6, unchanged

Gatewood Elementary – 5, up 1

Concord International (Elementary) – 5, unchanged

West Seattle Elementary – 5, unchanged

Sanislo Elementary – 3, unchanged

West Seattle High School – 3, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged

Alki Elementary – 2, up 1

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 2, unchanged

Fairmount Park Elementary – 2, unchanged

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged

The dashboard still does not break down student cases/staff cases school by school; for the Southwest Region – West Seattle and South Park – 91% of the cases are among students.