CORONAVIRUS: 68 new cases reported in Seattle Public Schools’ weekly update

Every Monday, the Seattle Public Schools COVID-19 data dashboard is updated. This week, it shows 68 new cases (compared to 58 new cases a week before) among the district’s more than 90 schools. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes compared to what was on the dashboard last week – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year so far:
Denny International Middle School – 18, up 3
Chief Sealth International High School – 18, unchanged
Highland Park Elementary – 10, up 1
Roxhill Elementary – 10, unchanged
Genesee Hill Elementary – 8, up 2
Madison Middle School – 8, unchanged
Lafayette Elementary – 7, unchanged
Arbor Heights Elementary – 6, unchanged
Gatewood Elementary – 5, up 1
Concord International (Elementary) – 5, unchanged
West Seattle Elementary – 5, unchanged
Sanislo Elementary – 3, unchanged
West Seattle High School – 3, unchanged
Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged
Alki Elementary – 2, up 1
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 2, unchanged
Fairmount Park Elementary – 2, unchanged
BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged
The dashboard still does not break down student cases/staff cases school by school; for the Southwest Region – West Seattle and South Park – 91% of the cases are among students.
| 0 COMMENTS