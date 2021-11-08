City tees up next step toward taking ‘single-family zoning’ designation off the map

If you live in a single-family home within the city limits, the land it sits on is likely zoned SF 5000, SF 7200, or SF 9600. Those names will go away under a city proposal unveiled in today’s Land Use Information Bulletin. The city already is in the process of changing neighborhood plans to show “neighborhood residential” as the new name for areas that had been “single-family’; now it’s planning to change the actual zoning designations citywide. The notice is an early alert that the City Council’s Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee will hold a public hearing next month. Here’s what the proposal would do:

• Single-Family 9600 (SF 9600) zones would be renamed “Neighborhood Residential 1” (NR1); • Single-Family 7200 (SF 7200) zones would be renamed “Neighborhood Residential 2” (NR2); • Single-Family 5000 (SF 5000) zones would be renamed “Neighborhood Residential 3” (NR3); and • Residential Small Lot (RSL) zones would be renamed “Neighborhood Residential Small Lot” (RSL). Zoning district names would be updated on the zoning map and in the Land Use Code (Title 23 of the Seattle Municipal Code (SMC)), short-term rental regulations (SMC 6.600), traffic administration regulations (SMC 11.16), street use regulations (SMC Title 15), building and construction codes (SMC Title 22), and environmental regulations (SMC Title 25).

Though there’s talk of eventually changing the actual zoning, all this does for now is change the names. The public hearing is planned for the Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee’s 9:30 am meeting on December 8th; you’ll find the agenda here when it get s closer. In the meantime, you can read the entire 218-page bill here. You can also email comments through December 7th to Noah An in the office of Land Use/Neighborhoods chair Councilmember Dan Strauss; noah.an@seattle.gov is the address.