WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 15 notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Happy Saturday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Work continues at the Duwamish Longhouse signal site on West Marginal Way.

THE MISSING PIECE CELEBRATES: 8 am-10 pm, stop by The Missing Piece (35th SW and SW Roxbury) to help celebrate their first anniversary and grand opening.

VACCINE CLINICS: Two today – COVID shots 10 am-noon and flu shots 9 am-3 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), and COVID (Pfizer) boosters for those eligible, 8 am-noon at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SALE @ WHITE CENTER LIBRARY: 10 am-3 pm, book sale and other items too – a fundraiser by the White Center Library Guild (1409 SW 107th).

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: Join organizer Jessica at the monthly cleanup starting at 10 am – whatever time you can spare. Details here, including how to RSVP.

SHOW OFF YOUR ART: Today’s the last day that you can drop off art for the Southwest Artist Showcase at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open 10 am-6 pm.

AT C & P COFFEE: Live music with Marco de Carvalho, Hans Teuber, and Jeff Busch, 10:30 am-noon, outdoors. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am Saturdays at 6044 48th SW – details in our calendar listing.

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: Noon-10 pm, celebrate the season during a special weekend at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

ROBOTICS TEAM OPEN HOUSE: SkunkWorks Robotics invites all youth in eighth through twelfth grade to come check out their open house, 1 pm, 11427 3rd Ave. S., as previewed here.

OPEN MIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), starting at 6 pm.

NOT DEAD YET CD RELEASE: Local faves at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm doors, show at 8, also featuring The Memphis Radio Kings and Caveman Ego.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT DRUNKY’S: 8 pm doors, 9 pm music – tonight it’s Tripp Rezac and Caleb and Walter at Drunky Two Shoes’ BBQ (98th/16th in White Center).

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), it’s Dolly Madison and The DJ.

Something today/tonight we’re missing? Text us – 206-293-6302 – and if you have a listing for something further into the future, just email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!