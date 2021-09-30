BIZNOTE: The Missing Piece to celebrate ‘grand opening’ and 1st anniversary

(Photo courtesy The Missing Piece)

Alex and Lauren, proprietors of The Missing Piece café/game lounge at the northeast corner of 35th and Roxbury, are about to celebrate two milestones concurrently – their “grand opening” and first anniversary! Here’s their announcement:

We’re inviting our friends and neighbors to stop in to try out our coffee and sample our cozy atmosphere. If you’re doing the math – yes, it also happens to be our one-year Anniversary, but crazy times call for crazy Grand Opening schedules! We’ve arranged several special treats that you might want to stop by for, including the following:

-Raffles for games, coffee, teas and even a private room rental package

-Our fall “Roll Your Discount” sale (take up to 12% off all game purchases based on your dice results)

-A small selection of store-branded merchandise available for purchase for the first time

-The inaugural “Piecing It Together” meta event where you can earn prizes just by hanging out with us and doing activities in the store. This event will become a recurring staple on our calendar afterward, so you can keep the prizes flowing