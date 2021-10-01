ROBOTICS: SkunkWorks team invites local youth to Saturday open house

Learn! Build! Compete! If you have an 8th- through 12th-grader in the family who is interested in robotics, SkunkWorks Robotics invites you to an open house Saturday afternoon.

Skunk Works Robotics is a team for 8-12 graders who want to work hard, have fun and build competitive robots. We are having an open house on October 2nd at 1 pm at the former Beverly Park Elementary at 11427 3rd Ave S. in north Burien. Skunk Works has been competing for 16 seasons and has won multiple awards including 3 last season: Excellence in Engineering Award, Designer’s Award and the Skills Competition Award.

The organization draws from all over the region and usually has participants from several school district. Here’s the open-house flyer.