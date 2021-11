In addition to all the Halloween displays featured here (thanks again to everyone who’s sent tips and photos!), we’ve received more photos of sightings tonight:

That’s the nighttime view of what a texter called “Cadzilla” – a “haunted 1965 Cadillac DeVille.” Daylight view:

It was found haunting the 3000 block of 59th SW in Alki. Also in via text, the “Ghosts of Belvidere”:

The texter saw them on SW Hanford, near this spooky house:

How’s your Halloween going?