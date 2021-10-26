WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police hope mask description will help solve robbery

On October 16th, we reported briefly on a street robbery in South Delridge. Today police are releasing more details of the case, including a description of the robber, in hopes of finding him. From SPD Blotter:

Detectives are seeking assistance identifying a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in the Delridge neighborhood.

Around 10:30 PM on October 16th, the victim had gotten out of her car in an alley in the 8800 block of Delridge Way Southwest when a man came up behind her, grabbed her by the throat, and held a knife to her ribs. The suspect then grabbed the woman’s purse, punched her in the face, and fled. The woman called 911 a short time later. Officers and a K9 team searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The woman told police the suspect was a Black man in his late 30s, 5’10, wearing a black jacket, white shoes, a black mask with three white stripes on it, and sunglasses. While police do not yet have photos or video related to this case, detectives are hoping the description of the distinctive mask will help lead them to the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact SPD’s Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.