WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Armed shoplifter; broken-glass mystery; more

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

SHOPLIFT TURNED ROBBERY: Last night at 9:18 pm, according to a police summary, a man shoplifted “three large containers of laundry detergent” from the Jefferson Square Safeway. Store security confronted him, and he showed them he had a handgun in his waistband. They backed off and he left. The only description in the report is that the getaway vehicle was a “green sedan,”

BROKEN-GLASS MYSTERY: Police were called to the Shell station/mini-mart in the 6500 block of California SW eqrly Wednesday for a possible burglary. The owner told them he’d found glass broken in the front entrance and suspected a break-in. But police “concluded that a person could not have entered the store because it was at the top right corner of the door and was too small in size. Additionally, the door was locked chained with a lock; therefore, the suspect never opened the door.” Officers checked “for other signs of possible entry,” according to the report, and found none. They checked security video and saw the glass break just before 3 am – but the video didn’t show anyone breaking the glass. It did show two men “wandering near the front door a couple of minutes prior to the window breaking,” and officers found “large rocks” on the side of the store. They concluded, “It is possible that the suspects attempted to break the window with a rock and left the window in a weakened state, allowing a gust of wind to shatter it. Also, a possible stray bullet or pellet gun could have caused the window to break. Officers could not locate any evidence of a stray bullet. At this point, the cause of the damage is unknown.”

IN CASE YOU WONDERED TOO … We were asked about what a reader described as a “tactical team” on Avalon Way this morning. SPD says those were officers from Bellevue Police serving a warrant. No further details available so far.