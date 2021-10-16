UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park

6:01 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response to Lincoln Park, land and sea. SFD reports it’s for a “male swimming in possible distress.” Updates to come.

6:05 PM: One of the crews on scene reports they’ve located the person “15 yards out, standing in the water.” … And a moment later, they report he’s “walking out of the water,” so they’re downsizing the response.

6:21 PM: We talked to the incident commander on the scene, who confirmed that the person is fine and was just out swimming.