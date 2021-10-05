TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Rain and wind are expected today..

ROAD WORK

26th SW – The closure between Roxbury and Barton has now shifted to the southbound side.

15th SW – Also as part of the RapidRide project, southbound 15th is closed at Roxbury for underground utility work.

Delridge project – Major work is done; look for our update today/tonight

TRANSIT

The fall “service change” happened Saturday, so various West Seattle changes are in effect, including the return of Routes 22 and 113. Also keep in mind the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Note that, as announced Monday, there will be NO West Seattle Water Taxi service this Saturday and Sunday, Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

560th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way: (Note: If these next two cameras still appear frozen in date, please report to SDOT at 206-684-ROAD)

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.