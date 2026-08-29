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WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Eazy Duz It Car Club at Alki

August 29, 2026 3:59 pm
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 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

One more event, not on our daily highlight list because we just happened onto it: The Eazy Duz It Car Club‘s annual family gathering is happening at Alki right now, and you can admire many members’ low-rider cars parked along Alki Avenue west of the Bathhouse.

Eazy Duz It is active around the area, including a summer car show in White Center, and partnerships with local students.

Some of the cars are artistically decorated as well as sporting bright paint and gleaming chrome.

It’s not an official car show but we saw many admirers milling around.

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