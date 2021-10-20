TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Rain and wind are in the forecast today.

SCHOOL-BUS NOTE

Third day for the cutback in Seattle Public Schools bus service – the suspended routes are listed here.

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Ongoing closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: Both have changed schedules as of last Saturday – here’s the Water Taxi info; note that shuttles are only running during weekday peak hours. Here’s the ferry info.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

575th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.