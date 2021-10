No time to carve a jack o’lantern? Buy a painted pumpkin from the Chief Sealth International High School Key Club! They’ll be at the http://kiwaniswestseattle.org” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market this Sunday, 10 am-2 pm (while supplies last). The Kiwanis booth is usually on the west side of the market, close to the north end (California/Oregon).