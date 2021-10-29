DEVELOPMENT: See design packet for 3010 SW Avalon Way before next week’s review

Next Thursday (November 4th) at 7 pm, 3010 SW Avalon Way [map] goes to the Southwest Design Review Board – an apartment building proposed for eight stories, ~86 units, and 4 offstreet-parking spaces. The design packet for the meeting is now available for an advance look – see it above or on the city website. This is an Early Design Guidance meeting, so the review will focus on massing – size, shape, placement on the site – rather than design details. The meeting will be online at 7 pm Thursday, with a public-comment period; viewing/call-in/commenting info is here. If you have comments but can’t participate in the meeting, email comments to assigned planner Theresa Neylon at theresa.neylon@seattle.gov.