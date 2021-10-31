BIZNOTE: West Seattle’s official Kraken bar

Seattle’s newest pro-sports team, the Kraken, play again at 6 pm tonight. If you’re not going to Climate Pledge Arena for the game, perhaps you’d be interested to know West Seattle has an official Kraken-watching bar. The Admiral Pub tells WSB that the pub is the first West Seattle venue in the Kraken Anchor Alliance: “We will have all games on the big screen with sound.” Tonight the new NHL team (3-4-1) is hosting the New York Rangers (5-2-1). Admiral Pub is at 2306 California SW.