BIZNOTE: The Swinery crowdfunding to catch up

October 7, 2021 7:13 pm
Thanks for the tips. Several readers have messaged us this evening with word that The Swinery in South Admiral has launched a crowdfunding campaign. Co-proprietor Kim Leveille explains:

My husband and I own the Swinery in West Seattle, and we need your help. We’ve suffered tremendously during the last 2 years with the bridge closure, Covid-19 and to add insult to injury, this summer during the heat wave, we endured the loss of our freezer, 2 coolers and all of our hard work, which has devastated our bottom line.

We now have only 1 part-time employee, and we are killing ourselves trying to meet demand. This money would cover our repair costs and to help pay the salary of one more part-time employee. We are heading into the holiday season and need help.

The Swinery has been in West Seattle since 2009 and is a staple in the community which we call home. Please consider helping us out so we can move forward, prosper and remain your local Mom & Pop shop.

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE: The Swinery crowdfunding to catch up"

  • Al October 7, 2021 (7:27 pm)
    This place is an absolute treasure.

  • Jtk October 7, 2021 (7:39 pm)
    You should apply for a PPP loan.  Any monies received from this loan as long as it goes for business expenses and payroll, i believe does not need to be paid back.  Ask your accountant about it.  

