What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

A quiet start to the new week so far. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SHOE DRIVE: The Lafayette Elementary PTA “has partnered with Funds2Orgs to raise money for the PTA and repurpose shoes by sending them to developing countries around the world.” You can drop off “gently used” shoes at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) through mid-November; the store is open 10 am-6 pm today..

MAYOR’S BUDGET ADDRESS: Mayor Jenny Durkan sends the City Council her final budget proposal, kicking off a months-long review process. You can watch her address at 5 pm via Seattle Channel.

OPEN D&D: Drop-in play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

SPORTS: Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) hosts West Seattle HS in volleyball, with the varsity teams playing at 7 pm.

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with prizes.

