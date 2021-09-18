West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Thunderstorms arrive; power outages follow

September 18, 2021 2:12 pm
2:12 PM: Thunderstorms have arrived, and the National Weather Service says they’re likely for much of the afternoon:

We’ll be monitoring for storm effects – power outages (just flickered here), etc. – if anything happens in your neighborhood, our hotline (voice or text) is 206-293-6302.

2:21 PM: And now there’s a sizable outage – almost 1,000 customers in Highland Park/southeast West Seattle. Some signals are out, too – Olson/Myers was just mentioned via emergency radio – remember, a non-functioning signal is a 4-way stop.

2:28 PM: The outage has expanded to another 2,000+ customers, including South Park – 3,235 total in what the map designates as two outages.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Thunderstorms arrive; power outages follow"

  • Scott Collins September 18, 2021 (2:17 pm)
    Did anyone see/know what is happening with coast guard action off of mee kwa mooks park?

  • lamont September 18, 2021 (2:18 pm)
    South Alki, all kinds of clicking electronics and flickering lights, but none of my UPSes started actively beeping yet.

  • 1000amys September 18, 2021 (2:21 pm)
    Our lights keep flickering accompanied by a sound like a small explosion or a sharp bang, NOT thunder. Puget Ridge

  • Carol September 18, 2021 (2:31 pm)
    Traffic light at marginal and highland park way is out

