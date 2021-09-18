WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Thunderstorms arrive; power outages follow

2:12 PM: Thunderstorms have arrived, and the National Weather Service says they’re likely for much of the afternoon:

Thunderstorms across central Puget Sound this afternoon. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible over this area for the next few hours. When thunder roars, go indoors. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/bNFAN2Goc1 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 18, 2021

We’ll be monitoring for storm effects – power outages (just flickered here), etc. – if anything happens in your neighborhood, our hotline (voice or text) is 206-293-6302.

2:21 PM: And now there’s a sizable outage – almost 1,000 customers in Highland Park/southeast West Seattle. Some signals are out, too – Olson/Myers was just mentioned via emergency radio – remember, a non-functioning signal is a 4-way stop.

2:28 PM: The outage has expanded to another 2,000+ customers, including South Park – 3,235 total in what the map designates as two outages.