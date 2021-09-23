WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Firefighter’s gear stolen

Sent by CP:

I’d like to report a theft and ask for the community’s help in recovering the missing items. A fellow Seattle Firefighter who lives out of town spent the night at my house near Lincoln Park before going to Portland for a training. Between 5:30 and 6:30 AM his car was broken into. The thieves took bunking gear (pants, jacket, boots, helmet for firefighting), and several firefighter uniforms. Some of the items were custom-made and irreplaceable, accumulated over a 20-year career as a Seattle Firefighter (he started one week after 9/11). Leather suspenders below.

A police report has been filed. If anyone has information, we ask that they email mattlujan28@gmail.com.