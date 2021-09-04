West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Dumped mailboxes

September 4, 2021 12:28 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | Crime | West Seattle news

Missing your mailbox?

A texter sent that photo of mailboxes discovered dumped along the 45th SW/Marine View Drive stairway this morning.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Dumped mailboxes"

  • Cranky September 4, 2021 (12:55 pm)
    I guess at this point, you have to figure 1. thieves are brazen2. they will knock down anything that isn’t secured3. you have to harden up your defenses. (they will stop at nothing if you make it easy)(this is ridiculous that they basically strong armed the whole set up)   ugh

  • HD September 4, 2021 (1:40 pm)
    Does anyone receive anything of importance in their mailbox anymore? Mine got broken into and I wanted to leave a thank you note for taking all the advertisements off my hands. (And I joke! I know credit cards, debit cards, random checks, etc are still send via USPS) Although most my cards now are sent via fedex.)

