WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Dumped mailboxes

Missing your mailbox?
A texter sent that photo of mailboxes discovered dumped along the 45th SW/Marine View Drive stairway this morning.
Does anyone receive anything of importance in their mailbox anymore? Mine got broken into and I wanted to leave a thank you note for taking all the advertisements off my hands. (And I joke! I know credit cards, debit cards, random checks, etc are still send via USPS) Although most my cards now are sent via fedex.)
