West Seattle, Washington

14 Tuesday

70℉

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Updates tomorrow

September 14, 2021 3:19 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from July: West Seattle Bridge seen from Harbor Avenue rooftop)

The next major public updates on the West Seattle Bridge are expected tomorrow, when the Community Task Force meets online. We just obtained the agenda – see it here. SDOT has said previously that a repair-schedule update was expected this month as consultant WSP approached completion of the repair design and contractor Kraemer NA started gearing up for the work. Along with high-bridge updates, the agenda also includes a briefing on how low-bridge-access policy is expected to change when Terminal 5‘s first modernized berth opens early next year, and a discussion of West Seattle transit service. You can watch live (or archived afterward) at noon tomorrow (Wednesday, September 15th) at this YouTube link.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Updates tomorrow"

  • ST September 14, 2021 (3:45 pm)
    Reply

    I am curious whether, and to what extent, the global materials and supplies shortage is impacting the estimated mid-June 2022 completion date.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.