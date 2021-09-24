TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday notes and weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Today’s forecast has more sunshine and another 70ish high (Thursday’s high was 69).

ROAD WORK – TODAY, THE WEEKEND, BEYOND

26th SW – Northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton but King County has set the date for directions to switch – October 4th, they expect to reopen northbound and close southbound for the month of October.

25th SW & Barton – More county-led RapidRide prep work.

Delridge project – “Punch list” tasks continue – next week’s preview is expected later today.

West Marginal – SDOT says, “This weekend, we’ll continue working on the new pedestrian signal at the Duwamish Longhouse as part of the West Marginal Way SW Improvements project. We’ll begin work as soon as 8 AM and finish as early as 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday. This work is anticipated to have minor traffic impacts, but you may see traffic slowdowns and lane reductions in the area.”

23rd SW trail repair – Also from SDOT: “On Saturday, we’ll also be performing trail pavement repair work on the 23rd Ave SW bike trail between SW Charlestown St and SW Spokane St. The trail will be completely closed between 8 AM and 4 PM. There will be no traffic impacts; however, please practice caution while in the area.”

Not in West Seattle, but – All weekend, “Weekend lane and ramp closures on SB I-5 between I-90 and S. Spokane St.”

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today; the Spirit of Kingston has replaced Doc Maynard on the West Seattle Water Taxi run until further notice. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

549th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – The camera’s back, now pointed west:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.