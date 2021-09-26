Taste of West Seattle’s final day, and more for your Sunday

(Luna/Anchor Park photo by Marc Milrod)

ROAD WORK ALERT: More work on the Duwamish Longhouse interim signal/crossing scheduled today, ~5 am-4 pm.

CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, in addition to offering in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s the last day of this year’s weeklong dine-out fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work to end hunger and prevent homelessness. 27 restaurants and bars are participating – see the list here.

FLU SHOT CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

WEST SIDE ARTISTS’ STUDIO TOUR: 11 am-4 pm, 9 studios, more than 30 artists! List and map are in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing

ALAN SOBEL & SID LAW: Live outdoor music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

