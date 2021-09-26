UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ at 16th/Barton

9:56 PM: SFD is sendng a “full response” to 16th/Barton for a structure fire. It’s in what’s reported to be a vacant building. Updates to come.

(Added: Texted photo)

10 PM: Firefighters report they’ve “knocked down” the fire. Avoid the area for a while.

10:08 PM: SFD is using “derelict building” guidelines. Meantime, the overview photo added above shows this is the old building on the northwest corner – Google Street View shows it with addresses 9059 and 9061 16th SW.

10:28 PM: City Light has arrived to shut down power to the building (which is a century old, according to property records). City records show a “notice of violation” was in progress after a recent complaint which said in part, “This vacant building is always full of garbage, rats, covered in graffiti, and poses a fire hazard.”