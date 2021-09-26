West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ at 16th/Barton

September 26, 2021 9:56 pm
9:56 PM: SFD is sendng a “full response” to 16th/Barton for a structure fire. It’s in what’s reported to be a vacant building. Updates to come.

(Added: Texted photo)

10 PM: Firefighters report they’ve “knocked down” the fire. Avoid the area for a while.

10:08 PM: SFD is using “derelict building” guidelines. Meantime, the overview photo added above shows this is the old building on the northwest corner – Google Street View shows it with addresses 9059 and 9061 16th SW.

10:28 PM: City Light has arrived to shut down power to the building (which is a century old, according to property records). City records show a “notice of violation” was in progress after a recent complaint which said in part, “This vacant building is always full of garbage, rats, covered in graffiti, and poses a fire hazard.”

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Seattle Fire 'full response' at 16th/Barton"

  • miws September 26, 2021 (10:00 pm)
    I’m a few doors north of Barton, below street level so can’t see what’s on fire, but I just opened the door and the smoke is terrible. I’m glad I already had the windows closed since this is bad for my diseased lungs. — Mike

  • J September 26, 2021 (10:03 pm)
    It smells awful

  • What’s happening WC September 26, 2021 (10:06 pm)
    If it’s the vacant building on the NW corner I walked by the other day and saw windows and the barriers broken out showing people were getting in. I though to myself “That place is going to burn down soon”. I hope no one is hurt. 

  • Ron M September 26, 2021 (10:10 pm)
    Lots of fires in that area recently, curious to know what caused this one. 

  • mem September 26, 2021 (10:11 pm)
    Is it the abandoned pink duplex on the NW corner of Barton and 16th?

    • WSB September 26, 2021 (10:22 pm)
      Yes.

  • Canton September 26, 2021 (10:19 pm)
    Wow, you had this news before the sirens even stopped. Great reporting, on top of it as always. 

