UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response in Gatewood

5:42 PM: Big emergency response near California/Portland in Gatewood; the call is classified “scenes of violence.” We’ve just arrived to find out what’s happening.

5:47 PM: According to police, one person was shot in the leg. Officers on the scene tell us they believe it happened somewhere else “south of here”; the driver of the vehicle the victim was in pulled over in this neighborhood to call for help. They’re still trying to find out more about the circumstances.

6:05 PM: If you’re noticing a helicopter, that’s just TV, not law enforcement.

6:17 PM: SFD says the victim is an 18-year-old man who’s been taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in stable condition when transported.