ROAD-CLOSURE ALERT: Emergency sewer repairs planned for street in Admiral

The alert is from Seattle Public Utilities: Starting next week (probably on Wednesday) and continuing for up to two weeks, a section of 44th SW will be closed north of SW College while crews fix a broken sewer mainline. The notice explains that the problem “was discovered by a private side-sewer contractor who notified the City of Seattle.” Crews will work Tuesdays through Fridays, 7:30 am-4 pm; sewer services is not expected to be disrupted during the work. Here’s the full notice.