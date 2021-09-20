Remembering Dr. Paul K. Smits, 1941-2021

Family and friends are remembering Dr. Paul Smits and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Longtime West Seattle dentist, Paul Kari Smits, of Bellevue, passed away in Seattle on September 10th from complications of prostate cancer; he fought the disease courageously for ten years.

He was born in 1941 to Paul Aire Smits, DDS, and Ina Kari Smits and grew up in Aberdeen, WA.

He attended the University of Washington and graduated from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, for two years and, while there, met his future wife, Joyce (Becker) Smits. He then served two years in the Army Reserve while establishing his private dental practice in West Seattle. Paul cared for his patients for over 45 years, becoming friends with many.

Paul loved spending time outdoors with Joyce and their three sons, especially on the ski slopes. An avid photographer, he documented everything from their travels in the U.S. and around the world, to his grandchildren’s sporting events and celebrations. He was quick to laugh and tell a story and will always be remembered for his warm, friendly personality and dedication to his family and patients.

Paul is loved and will be forever missed by Joyce, his wife for over 50 years; sons Tyler, Ryan, and Kyle, and their wives Lori, Christina, and Jessica; grandchildren Gavin, Audrey, Ella, and Lily, all of whom live in the Seattle area; sister Karen (Morgan Kari) of Woodland Hills, CA; brother- and sister-in-law René and Jan Robert of San Ramon, CA and their family; and his many friends.

His family would like to thank the doctors and many other Virginia Mason caregivers who provided medical care and compassion to Paul.

Donations in memory of Paul may be made to Zero Cancer at zerocancer.org or a charity of your choice.