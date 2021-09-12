PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #10, 9/12/2021

Here’s our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

*141,770 people have tested positive – 3,985 more than a week ago (5,088 in West Seattle, up 142)

*7,671 people have been hospitalized – 208 more than a week ago (233 from West Seattle, up 3)

*1,812 people have died – 36 more than a week ago (71 in West Seattle, up 2)

VACCINATION RATE:

78.5% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .6% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 80.8%

98116 – 86.2%

98126 – 76%

98136 – 87.4%

98146 – 75.2%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

Mask order goes statewide – As of tomorrow, the same outdoor-mask rule that’s in effect now in King County, mandatory at outdoor events with 500+ people, takes effect statewide.

Vaccine verification – King County’s working on a system.

Mandatory vaccination for more people – President Biden‘s newest orders require vaccination for federal employees and vaccination or regular testing for people whose private employers have 100+ employers.

COVID at Camp Second Chance – As reported here earlier today, the city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle has had its first cases.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.