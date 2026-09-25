Our highlight list for your West Seattle Friday!

(‘Funky rainbow’ photographed this morning by James Bratsanos)

The weekend’s almost here. What follows are highlights for the rest of fall’s first Friday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Fall gardening? The center has plants! Open until 3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle.

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, radio-style comedy troupe Midnight Mystery Theater at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

HIGHLAND PARK JAM SESSION: 6 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Watch “Toy Story 5.” in the Camp Long meadow, free, 6 pm. (5200 35th SW)

STORIES CONNECT US: Film screening of “Freelance Beaver Detective” and panel discussion, 6 pm, free, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PLANT BINGO: 7 pm with Terraplanted at Mr.B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

SOLD-OUT SHOW AT EASY STREET: Hermanos Gutierrez, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), all spots taken.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One local team has a home football game – 7 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS hosting Roosevelt.

‘THE CHINESE LADY’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second week for “The Chinese Lady” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – info including ticket link is in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, show at 8, Sam Cobra, Saint Nameless, Post Revolver. $10 at the door, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S: The Elephant Room, Head Hurt, Ruston Way, 8 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center), all ages until 10 pm.

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning – with DJ Reverend Dollars tonight, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, Jack Mozie & Creature Hole, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something for our event lists and ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!