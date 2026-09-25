DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: Here’s why a fence has gone up at former Admiral Church

Thanks to Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association for the photo and tip that fencing has gone up at the former Admiral Church site (4320 SW Hill). As you might recall, the church has given up the site for a planned affordable-homeownership and community space (including its own new space) project (details here). Homestead Community Land Trust – same nonprofit working on the 16th/Holden project in Highland Park – is the developer. We asked Homestead CLT CEO Kathleen Hosfeld if the fencing is a sign that demolition/construction is imminent. No, she replied, but it’s not just a squatter-deterrence measure, either: “We don’t have a confirmed construction loan yet and are working on that. While we are awaiting that, we are taking the limited steps we can to prepare for demolition — lead and asbestos testing, rat abatement, etc. That’s what you are seeing. People will be coming and going from the site, and that will naturally deter squatters.” It’s been a year since Admiral Church moved out (now meeting at St. John the Baptist Episcopal); much of the space has been in use as the Admiral HUB.