PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #9, 9/5/2021

Here’s our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

137,785 people have tested positive – 4,138 more than a week ago (4,946 in West Seattle, up 189)

7,463 people have been hospitalized – 174 more than a week ago (230 from West Seattle, up 8)

1,776 people have died – 23 more than a week ago (69 in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE:

77.9% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .6% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 80.4%

98116 – 86%

98126 – 75.5%

98136 – 87%

98146 – 74.7%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

Mask order expanding – On Tuesday (September 7th), masks will be mandatory at outdoor events in King County if 500+ people are expected, as announced this past Thursday.

State employees’ tentative agreement – There were rumblings of labor unrest as a result of the governor’s vaccine mandate for state employees, but that’s apparently been headed off by this tentative agreement.

Tracking COVID at school – Seattle Public Schools has a dashboard that it promises will display case numbers by region – but the year’s first weekly update isn’t up yet.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.