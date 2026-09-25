WEST SEATTLE ART: New neighborhood mural on Pigeon Point

Thanks to Robert Shampain for the photos and mural news from Pigeon Point:

At our Pigeon Point City Night Out in August, we had a design contest to come up with ideas for a mural on the new SW 21st and Dakota stairs. The overwhelming favorite was done by our 10-year-old neighbor Hazel, and painted with the help of some neighborhood kids and adults, and there will be an Official Ribbon-Cutting to celebrate – this Sunday, 9/27.

As we say around here: “It’s Quite A Thrill To Live On Pigeon Hill!”