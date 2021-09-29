Memorial service October 21st for Richard J. McBrady, 1933-2021

Family and friends will gather next month to remember Dick McBrady. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Richard Joseph “Dick” McBrady

1933 ~ 2021

Dick passed away at home on the morning of July 17th with his wife, Paula, at his side. He went to be with his Lord and Savior after battling Vascular Dementia.

He was the middle child of Joe and Millie McBrady, born on 10/21/1933. He grew up in Ballard and graduated from O’Dea High School. While attending Seattle University, he was drafted into the Army in 1957, the same year he married Geri Rosholt. They had 2 sons, Greg and Kevin.

Dick worked many years at Sears and Roebuck and sold so many suits in the 1st and Lander Men’s Department that Corporate visited him to see what he was doing. Dick was a born salesman. He went on to work in the Garden and Pet Industry for many years.

He married the Love of his life, Paula Tunison, on November 5, 1977. They moved to Wenatchee after opening a pet store, Village Pets, which they owned for over 20 years. They moved back to Seattle and Dick worked for his brother, John, in his business O’Rings West.

Dick loved to dance and he and Paula danced every week of their 43-year marriage until Covid started. He was always positive, ready with a smile and fun to be with. If a Party hadn’t started, it did when Dick walked in the room. He loved life, he loved his Family, his Faith, his Friends and his many pets over the years.

He is survived by his wife Paula, sons Greg (Katy) and Kevin, granddaughters Qwynn and Anna, his brother John and his wife Sandi, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sheila.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or CHI Franciscan/VM Hospice. Many thanks to Comfort Keepers for their loving care of Dick.

Inurnment Memorial Service & Army Funeral Honors will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent at 10:30 am on October 21, 2021.

To share your condolences and memories of Dick with family and friends, please visit his Tribute Wall at EmmickFunerals.com/obituary/Richard-McBrady