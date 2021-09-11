Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and our previews:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: End-of-summer road work is at a fever pitch this weekend. SDOT is working at two spots on West Marginal Way today and tomorrow until about 1 pm, more Highland Park Way intersection work as well as tree-trimming near Puget Way … Curb-ramp work continues at 44th/Edmunds in The Junction … Outside West Seattle, southbound I-5 through downtown will be routed through the collector-distributor lanes all weekend … If you see unannounced road work, please text or call 206-293-6302 whenever you get where you’re going, so we can add it to the list – thank you!

9/11 COMMEMORATION: Not public, but on this 20th anniversary of 9/11, all Seattle Fire Department stations will join in remembering the 343 firefighters who were killed by reading their names while raising the flag this morning; then at 11 am, SFD and SPD will stream a ceremony that you can watch here.

NORTH SHOREWOOD PARK: Volunteers welcome at the park (10044 24th SW), 9 am-noon, as previewed here.

HPIC’S GIANT GARAGE SALE: 10 am-3 pm, shop the final “giant garage sale” of the season outside Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden).

OTHER SALES: See who’s having individual yard sales today as listed in the WSB Community Forums!

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS TURNS 2: The independent bookstore in Morgan Junction (6040 California SW) is celebrating its second anniversary today, as previewed here, with festivities 10 am-6 pm including a noon book signing and launch with Danitra Hunter (we reported last year on her Purrdie Burrdie).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-3 pm so you can buy student-raised plants. North end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Bring cash, checks, your mask.

CATHY WOO ART SALE: Brace Point Pottery (4208 SW 100th) hosts a sale of Cathy Woo‘s work, with 40 percent benefiting Planned Parenthood, as explained in our calendar listing.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 11 am-3 pm outside Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), shop this monthly farmers’ market.

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION WORKSHOP: 1-3 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) – learn how to fight hate in your neighborhood. Walk-ins welcome. Free (donations accepted).

OPEN MIC: Go show off at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), starting at 6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: Dolly (Madison) and The DJ, 8 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to list on our calendar? Just email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!