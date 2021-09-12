CONGRATULATIONS! AAUW continues scholarship support for Anna Nguyen

As the new school year continues, a local college student is getting support again from the Seattle AAUW, which sent the announcement and photo:

Anna Nguyen, a West Seattle resident and 2019 South Seattle College graduate, has been awarded a scholarship of over $5,000 for a third year from the Seattle Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Ms. Nguyen, a senior at UW-Seattle, is double-majoring in public health-global health and sociology.

AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity and economic security for women and their families, through education, advocacy and research. Learn more about AAUW and our scholarships at www.aauw-seattle.org.