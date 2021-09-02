About this morning’s emergency response in The Junction

There was a big, though brief, emergency response around 8:30 am at 42nd/Oregon in The Junction. It was all over by the time we got there but we followed up with Seattle Fire and just received the information – so, for those who were wondering: SFD spokesperson Kristin Tingley says, “This was reported as an approximately 21-year-old female who fell from a balcony 10-feet. She was transported via AMR in stable condition to the hospital.” Witnesses say the ground-floor awning at the AJ Apartments broke her fall.