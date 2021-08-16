YOU CAN HELP: Buy a bouquet to benefit United Communities of Laos cultural-center plan

The United Communities of Laos are continuing to work toward building a cultural center, and this week you can order flower bouquets with a pickup spot in West Seattle. The group explains, “Our goal is to raise $25k so we can complete our feasibility study with our consultant. This will bring us one step closer to starting a capital campaign and building a cultural center that supports our Hmong, Khmu, and Lao ethnic communities and preserve our unique cultures.” The mixed bouquets are $25. They’re also selling vegetable boxes for $18 but the pickup locations for those are only on the Eastside. Here’s the flyer about both; the local bouquet pickups will be 9:30 am-noon this Saturday (August 21st) at the West Seattle YMCA (36th SW and SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor). You can order bouquets – and learn more about the communities and the plan – by going here. (If you don’t want to buy flowers but do want to donate, you can do that at the same link.)